Illegal sand lifters fined in Syedpur

RANGPUR, Aug 17, 2019 (BSS) – A mobile court here today fined four persons Taka 50,000 for lifting sand illegally from Akhira river at Janerpar point in Botlagari union of Syedpur upazila.

Officials said, acting on a tip off, Assistant Commissioner (Land) for Syedpur upazila and Executive Magistrate Parimal Kumar Sarker led the mobile court in cooperation with police and local public representatives.

The mobile court rounded up Jony, 30, of Janerpar and Siddik, 32, of Kanthalipara in Syedpur upazila and Sagar, 36, of Chowdhurypara and Dulal, 34, of Dighalpara in Chirirbandar upazila of Dinajpur. The court fined them Taka 50,000 and destroyed their sand lifting machine on the spot publicly.

Later, the arrested persons were released after they paid the fined amount and gave written promise of not committing the crime anytime in future.

Confirming the report, the Executive Magistrate told local reporters that similar drives would continue to stop illegal extraction of sand from the rivers to save environment.