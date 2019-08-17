Kolkata accident claims two Bangladeshi lives

KOLKATA, Aug 17, 2019 (BSS) – Two Bangladesh nationals were killed in a road accident in Kolkata in the early hours of today.

The deceased were identified as Farhana Islam Tania, 28, a banker and dweller of Mohammadpur, Dhaka and Kazi Mohammed Mainul Alam, 36, private service holder and dweller of Mirpur, Dhaka.

Shakespeare police station duty officer Amit Basu told BSS that the accidents occurred when two cars collided head-on at Shakespeare Sharani leaving the two and several other pedestrians wounded.

The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital. The on-duty doctors declared the two as dead. Another Bangladesh national was also wounded in the accident.

Police said the deceased went to Kolkata for eye-treatment. The accident occurred when they were returning from the doctors’ chamber.