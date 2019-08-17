MoU signed with 9 departments to build ‘Clean Bangladesh’

DHAKA, August 17, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understating (MoU) has been

signed by nine agencies, departments and ministries to build a ‘Clean

Bangladesh’.

The ministries, agencies and departments are Bangladesh Scouts, Disaster

Management and Relief Ministry, Local Government Division, Health Services

Division, Health Services Directorate, Access to Information (a2i), Dhaka

North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) and E-

commerce Association of Bangladesh.

Local Government, Rural development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam

was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing programme at Shams Hall of

national headquarters of Bangladesh Scouts at city’s Kakrail area.

According to the MoU, everyone would perform the duty from his/her

respective position collecting information to prevent infectious diseases by

using modern technology and would create awareness among people.

Chief Coordinator of SDGs, Prime Minister’s Secretariat and President of

Bangladesh Scouts M Abul Kalam Azad attended the programme as special guest,

said a press release.

DNCC Mayor M Atiqul Islam, State Minister for Disaster Management and

Relief Ministry Dr M Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh Scouts Chief National

Commissioner Dr Mojammel Huq Khan also spoke, among others.

Tajul also launched an app ‘Stop Dengue’, which would map the breeding

grounds of mosquitoes.

The Speaker also urged for creating awareness among people to prevent the

proliferation of Dengue virus.