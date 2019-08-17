MoU signed with 9 departments to build ‘Clean Bangladesh’

DHAKA, August 17, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understating (MoU) has been
signed by nine agencies, departments and ministries to build a ‘Clean
Bangladesh’.
The ministries, agencies and departments are Bangladesh Scouts, Disaster
Management and Relief Ministry, Local Government Division, Health Services
Division, Health Services Directorate, Access to Information (a2i), Dhaka
North City Corporation (DNCC), Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) and E-
commerce Association of Bangladesh.
Local Government, Rural development and Cooperatives Minister Tajul Islam
was present as the chief guest at the MoU signing programme at Shams Hall of
national headquarters of Bangladesh Scouts at city’s Kakrail area.
According to the MoU, everyone would perform the duty from his/her
respective position collecting information to prevent infectious diseases by
using modern technology and would create awareness among people.
Chief Coordinator of SDGs, Prime Minister’s Secretariat and President of
Bangladesh Scouts M Abul Kalam Azad attended the programme as special guest,
said a press release.
DNCC Mayor M Atiqul Islam, State Minister for Disaster Management and
Relief Ministry Dr M Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh Scouts Chief National
Commissioner Dr Mojammel Huq Khan also spoke, among others.
Tajul also launched an app ‘Stop Dengue’, which would map the breeding
grounds of mosquitoes.
The Speaker also urged for creating awareness among people to prevent the
proliferation of Dengue virus.