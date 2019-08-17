Four eid-vacation revelers killed in road accident

SYLHET, Aug 17, 2019 (BSS)- Two Eid-vacation revelers died in a tragic road accident here last night.

Police said the four persons including three university students met the accident while returning Dhaka by a private car from Sylhet.

The dead persons were identified as students of the Millennium University Sadia Akter, 26, Jannat, 25 and Akib, 27. Other one is Ikram Mia, 35, husband of Sadia.

The victims arrived in Sylhet on their Eid vacation. Their car collided head on with a bus of Shyamoli Paribahan at about 3 am on Saturday at Karar Char area of Shibpur.

The private car completely damaged in the collision, killing three passengers on the spot. Another person succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Five passengers of the bus also sustained injuries in the accident as bus fell into the roadside ditch after the accident.

Police said four units of the fire service rescued the bodies and injured persons from the spot and were taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Later, they were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.