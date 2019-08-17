Fundamental supports will continue for fire victims: Atiqul

DHAKA, August 17, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor M Atiqul Islam today said all the fundamental assistance would continue for fire victims of ‘Chalantika’ slum near Rupnagar area of Mirpur-7, which broke out at around 7 pm yesterday leaving hundreds of people homeless.

“All fundamental needs for the homeless people would continue till their rehabilitation,” he said at a press briefing after visiting the slum area.

He also visited the temporary shelter centre of the homeless people at ‘Bangabandhu Bidiyaniketan’ and ensured proper supply of food, drinking water and mobile toilets for the homeless people.

“Following the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, permanent establishments are being erected at Baunia embankment for slum people,” he added.

The Mayor also enquired about the medical facilities to the doctors, nurses and patients available at DNCC health camp.

DNCC supplied a lakh litre of water, a tower light and medical team at the scene when the fire caught at ‘Chalantika’ slum.

Ward Councilor M Mobasher Chowdhury and columnist Syed Abul Maksud were present.