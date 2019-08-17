PM mourns death of novelist Rizia Rahman

DHAKA, Aug 17, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent writer and novelist Rizia Rahman.

In a condolence message, the premier recalled with profound respect great contributions of Rizia Rahman to Bangla language and literature.

“The demise of Rizia Rahman is an irreparable loss to the literary and cultural arena of the country,” she added.

The Ekushey Padak-winning writer breathed her last at Apollo Hospitals here on Friday morning. She was 79.

Born on December 28, 1939 in Bhabanipur, Kolkata, she authored many memorable books including ‘Bong Theke Bangla (1978)’, ‘Rokter Okshor (1978)’, ‘Ghar-Bhanga-Ghar (1974)’, ‘Uttar Purush (1977)’, ‘Surja Sabuj Rakta (1980)’, ‘Eka lCirokal (1984)’, the autobiography ‘Nodi Nirobodhi (2011)’ and many more.

Apart from Ekushey Padak (2019), Rizia Rahman received an array of prestigious awards including Bangla Academy Literary Award, Jashore Sahitya Parishad Puraskar, Bangladesh Lekhika Sangha Shwarna Padak and Ananya Sahitya Puraskar.