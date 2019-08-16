Cricketer Sabbir invites PM to his wedding

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh National Cricket Team player Sabbir Rahman today invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to his wedding function.

“Sabbir Rahman along with his parent handed over the invitation card of his wedding reception to the prime minister at Ganabhaban here this evening,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

The card was contained in a small cage of birds which symbolizes his ‘captivity’ after the marriage, Sabbir explained it to the premier with smile while handing over the card, the press secretary said.

Ihsanul Karim said while receiving the card, the prime minister blessed Sabbir, wishing his success in new innings of the life.

The wedding reception of the Bangladesh cricket team allrounder will be held on August 20, the press secretary said.