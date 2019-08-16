National Mourning Day observed in New York

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day was observed in
Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his 44th
martyrdom anniversary.
The Mourning Day’s programmes included hoisting national flag at half-
mast, doa mahfil, reading out of messages, discussion, and screening of a
documentary on life and work of Bangabandhu, said an official hand out here today.
Besides, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of
August 15, 1975.
Bangladesh Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations
Masud Bin Momen, family members of martyred freedom fighters and President of
the USA unit of Awami League Dr Siddiqur Rahman addressed the function.