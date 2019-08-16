President mourns death of eminent author Rizia Rahman

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today condoled the

death of Ekushey Padak-winning novelist Rizia Rahman.

In a condolence message, he expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rizia, whose literary works since the 60s have cut across all genres including short stories, poems, essays and children’s fictions.

The head of the state prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

The renowned writer breathed her last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of

Apollo Hospital around 11.15 am at the age of 79.

Rizia was suffering from a number of ailments and was hospitalised on

Tuesday last after falling gravely ill due to complications stemming from a

blood transfusion.