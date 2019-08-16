Khaleda changes birthday every other day: Anisul

BRAHMANBARIA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia changes her birthday every other day.

“If she observes her birthday today (August 16), it would not be her 75th

birthday, but her first birthday as she is going to observe the day as her

birthday for the first time. Only Allah can tell how many more birthdays she

has,” Anisul said.

The minister came up with the observations while talking to newsmen at

Akhaura Railway Station this morning, after addressing a discussion organized by Upazila Awami League marking National Mourning Day.

While talking about bringing back the fugitive killers of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the law minister said two such

killers are hiding in the US and Canada.

“We would bring back the killer (Rashed Chowdhury), who is living in the

US. Legal procedure is on to bring back the other one (Noor Chowdhury) from Canada. We are also gathering information about the other four fugitives,” he added.

The law minister further said after the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975,

the killers had plotted to kill the country as well.

“They tried to turn Bangladesh into mini Pakistan and almost did it.

Bangladesh’s fate started to change for good after Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina formed government in 1996,” Anisul added.

Presided over by Principal Md Joynal Abedin, the discussion was attended

by Law secretary Md Ghulam Sarwar, municipality mayor Md Takzil Khalifa

Kazal, Kasba upazila parishad chairman Adv Rashedul Kaiser Bhuiyan Jibon and Akhaura upazilla parishad chairman Md Abul Kashem Bhuiya, among others.