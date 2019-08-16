Don’t make fun with cleanness drive: Bir Bahadur urges

BANDARBAN, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs

Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing today urged everybody to keep their homestead and surroundings clean to live in a healthy and descent environment.

The minister said this while launching a cleanness drive of district police

in the hill town.

“Everybody must keep their homes and surroundings clean and we have to do some work every day for this,” he said.

He urged all not to make any fun with the cleanness drive saying only rally

and photography will not yield any result.

The minister said everybody has to work together to prevent dengue.

Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Md. Daudul Islam, Police Super Md. Jakir

Hossain Majumder, Civil Surgeon Dr Aung Sui Pru Marma and member of CHT

regional council Kajal Kanti Das were present among others.

The cleanness drive was conducted from Bottala Moor to Ward 5 for three

hours. At that time the minister gave various awareness making directives to the roadside shop owners.

Officials of various government an d not-government organizations, students and teachers of the educational institutions and players of Bandarban Football Academy also took part in the cleanness drive along with the members of police.