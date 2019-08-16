Met office predicts rain across the country

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted rain is likely to occur at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning here.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 33.2 degree Celsius at Sayedpur in Rangpur division while today’s minimum temperature was 25.5 degree Celsius in Rangamati.

The sun sets at 6.31 pm today and rises at 5.34 am tomorrow in the capital.