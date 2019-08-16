National Mourning Day observed in Washington DC

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day was observed in Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking the 44th anniversary of his martyrdom.

The Mourning Day’s programmes included hoisting national flag at half-mast, placing wreaths at the bust of Bangabandhu, special prayers, readout of messages, discussion on the life and work of the Father of the Nation and screening of a documentary on Bangabandhu, according to a message received here today.

Chaired by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin, the discussion was addressed by recipient of Bangladesh’s “Friends of Liberation War Honour” Dr David Nalin, Ambassador Husain Haqqani, Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, cultural personality and film and television director Syed Hasan Imam and President of Bangabandhu Parishad, Washington, Engr Mizanur Rahman Majumder.

Ambassador Ziauddin characterised the 15th August as cruelest massacre in human history, saying that the killers not only killed an iconic leader and statesman but also tried to destroy the spirit and objectives of the independent Bangladesh through the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He called for turning the nation’s grief into a strength to build Bangladesh as a modern nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ambassador Hussain Hakkani recalled Bangabandhu’s uncompromising struggle for the rights and identity of the Bengalee nation and said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the greatest leader not only of Bangladesh but in South Asia and beyond.

On Bangabandhu’s assassination, Ambassador Hakkani said, some conspirators and killers were not yet punished but the Bangabandhu’s sacrifice encouraged the people of Bangladesh to build the nation with enormous economic development in the region.

Syed Hasan Imam said Bangabandhu profoundly loved and trusted the people. He did not care about his personal security as he had a strong belief that Bangalee will not kill him.

Imam said Bangabandhu thought excess security would isolate him from his people.

“We don’t’ blame others, we blame ourselves that we could not protect him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the national flag was hoisted at half-mast by Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin with the playing of national anthem.

Later, the ambassador along with the embassy officers and employees placed a wreath at the bust of the Father of the Nation on the chancery premises.

The messages from the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh were received at the Bangabandhu auditorium.

The messages were read out by Md Shahabuddin Patwari, Minister (Economic), Shamim Ahmad, Minister (Press), Defence Attach, Brig Gen Moinul Hassan and Minister (Political) Md Nural Islam respectively.

Today, a special prayer will be offered after the Jummah prayers at the Islamic Centre of Washington DC and food will be served among the participants in the prayers.