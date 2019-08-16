Diplomats term Bangabandhu a ‘Friend of the World’

DHAKA, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – Diplomats at a discussion in Washington DC have recalled the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to realising the rights of deprived people around the world, terming Bangabandhu a ‘Friend of the World’.

They said the struggle and sacrifice of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in realising the rights of deprived people of the world will be exemplary for the international community.

Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations arranged the discussion at the UN Headquarters in Washington DC on Thursday, marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, according to a message received here today.

Former UN Under Secretary General and former Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Anwarul Karim Chowdhury, Indian Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, Serbian Permanent Representative Milan Milanovic, Cuba Ambassador Ana Silvia Rodriguez Abascal, Palestine Permanent Representative Riyad H Mansur, Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen and president of the USA unit of Awami League Dr Siddiqur Rahman, among others, spoke at the discussion.

Ambassador Anwarul Karim Chowdhury said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as a global leader, had played an outstanding role in achieving UN membership of Bangladesh, highlighting a newly born nation to the world and advancing pluralism.

Recalling the India’s deep and brotherly relations with Bangladesh, Syed Akbaruddin said the 15 August is India’s Independent Day, but when Indian people had known that Bangabandhu along with his most of the family members was killed on August 15 in 1975, their cheerfulness of Independent Day turned into grief instantly.

He said the principle and ideology of Bangabandhu are being reflected now in different activities of the United Nations.

Reading out the message of Serbian Foreign Minister, issued on the occasion of the National Mourning Day of Bangladesh, Milan Milanovic highlighted the deep friendship of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and former President of Yugoslavia Marshal Josip Broz Tito.

Mentioning the deep friendship of Bangabandhu and Palestine leader Yasser Arafat, Riyad H Mansur said 44 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, his martyrdom anniversary was observed in the UN Headquarters, which was an outstanding initiative to pay homage to the legendary leader.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Momen highlighted the role and ideology of Bangabandhu in empowering people, protecting human rights, ensuring socioeconomic freedom and establishing democracy and peace.

Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN observed the National Mourning Day in the UN Headquarters for the first time with due solemnity.

Permanent representatives of different countries to the UN, diplomats, UN officials, right activists and writers, among others, joined the mourning day programmes.

Earlier in the day, the national flag was hoisted at half-mast atop Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN marking the national Mourning Day. Later, the officials of the mission stood silence for one minute.

A milad and doa mahfil were held there seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his deceased family members.

Later in the day, a discussion and a video exhibition on the life and works of Bangabandhu were held in the UN Headquarters marking the day.