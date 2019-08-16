National Mourning Day observed in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day-2019 and 44th

martyrdom anniversary of the Architect of Independence and Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed yesterday in a

befitting manner.

Programmes of the day were included hoisting of the national flag at half-

mast at all government and non-government buildings, placing of floral

wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman at Govt. Rajendra College, discussion, milad, doa mahfil, blood

donation and screening of documentary on Bangabandhu.

The district administration brought out a huge mourning procession with

participation of hundreds of common people, high officials and local

politicians.

Faridpur district Awami League (AL) and its front organisations observed

the National Mourning Day paying rich tribute to Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In the evening, a discussion meeting was arranged by District

Administration at Ambika Memorial Hall of the town presided by Deputy

Commissioner of the district Atul Sarkar, sources said.