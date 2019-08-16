Bangabandhu will live in people’s mind forever: Shahriar

RAJSHAHI, Aug 16, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, MP, has said the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman could not be deleted from the people’s mind till Bangladesh exists.

Recalling the greatest contribution of Bangabandhu to the independence of Bangladesh, he mentioned that the self-confessed fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu and his family members will not go unpunished.

All the fugitive convicts will be brought back to the country and accordingly executed on this soil so that none can dare to commit such types of heinous crimes.

The state minister was addressing two separate discussions and prize-giving ceremonies in observance of the National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bagha and Charghat Upazilas in the district on Thursday as the chief guest.

Shahriar Alam said all people irrespective of political affiliation must follow the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The people should also hear the speeches of Bangabandhu minutely.

He added that the whole nation under the leadership of Bangabandhu fought and brought independence of the country apart from a few anti-liberation thugs and that’s why the Bangalee nation embraced him as their closest one, affectionately decorating him with the honor of Bangabandhu.

The state minister said Bangabandhu’s only devotion was to achieve economic emancipation of people, build a poverty-free nation and thus establish a Sonar Bangla to bring smiles on the faces of Bangalees.

He urged the new generation and the students in particular to follow the ideals of Bangabandhu to get nation-building inspiration in their life.