National Mourning Day observed in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – People of Chattogram city and its adjacent areas today observed the 44th National Mourning Day and martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and solemnity.

Apart from Chattogram city, north and south district units of Awami League (AL) and its front organisations, different socio-cultural organisations, district administration and professional bodies organised separate programmes marking the day.

The day’s programmes included hoisting of the national and black flags at half-mast atop all party offices, placing of wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, Qurankhwani, milad mahfil, discussions, poetry recitation, essay and quiz competitions on the life and works of Bangabandhu, exhibition of films, playing of the historic March 7 speeches of Bangabandhu in 41 wards of the city corporation and blood donation.

Black flags dominated the skyline of the port city and the national flag was hoisted at half-mast at the government and private buildings while wreaths were placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Hundreds of AL workers gathered at the party office in the morning to place wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) observed the day through various programmes including doa and milad mahfil, discussions at 41 wards, hoisting of national flag at half-mast at its all ward offices, poetry recitations and essay competitions at all schools and colleges.

Chattogram north and south district AL chalked out elaborate programmes at upazila and union levels, which included discussions on the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Chattogram district administration observed the day through various programmes including doa and milad mahfil, discussion meeting, hoisting of national flag at half-mast at all public and private offices, poetry recitations and essay competitions at all schools and colleges.

They also brought out a colourful rally from Shilpokala academy, led by divisional commissioner Abdul Mannan, which concluded at same venue after parading different important streets.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shilpokala auditorium with deputy commissioner Mohammad Ilias Hossain in the chair.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Khandoker Golam Faruk, Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Mahabubur Rahman, Commander of Chattogram Muktijudda Sangsad Command Shahab Uddin Ahmed, high officials of district administration and divisional commissioner office spoke on the occasion.

Chattogram University (CU), Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), Chattogram Press Club, Chattogram Union of Journalists, Chattogram University Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU), University of Chittagong Science and Technology (USTC), Judges of Chattogram court, Chattogram Divisional Sports Organisations and different colleges and private universities organised separate programmes marking the day.

Besides, Chattogram Zilla Parisad, city units of Bangladesh Communist Party, Gono Forum, Sector Commanders’ Forum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Islamic Foundation, Civil Surgeon office in Chattogram, Bangabandhu Parishad Chattogram, Sheikh Rasel Smriti Parishad, Greater Chattogram Development Action Council, Projonmo-71, Chattogram College and Shahid Smriti Pathagar also arranged different programmes.