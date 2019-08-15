National Mourning Day observed at district level

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – The 44th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day was observed today at district level paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Narail:

The 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day was observed here in a befitting manner.

Programmes of the day were included hoisting of the national flag at half-mast at all government and non-government buildings, placing of floral wreaths at the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Old Bus Terminal, discussion, milad and doa mahfil, food distribution among destitute, screening of documentary on Bangabandhu.

Narail district Awami League (AL) and its front organisations observed the National Mourning Day paying rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Netrakona:

The National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed here paying glowing tributes to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Netrakona district administration, Awami League (AL) and its front organizations, Muktizoddha Sangsad, professional groups, educational institutions and different socio-cultural organizations took separate programs to observe the day.

A Milad Mahfil and Quran Khawni were held at Netrakona central Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr prayers.

It was followed by a special prayer seeking divine blessings for eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members and other martyrs of the carnage.

Gaibandha:

The National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and Architect of independence Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed here with due respect and honor.

Marking the day, district administration chalked out elaborate programmes that included hoisting of national flag at half-mast, placing floral of wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, bringing out mourning procession and distribution of cheques for the trained youths of Department of Youth Development.

Panchagarh:

The National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in the district with due respect and solemnity.

Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujon, Md. Majaharul Houque Prodhan, MP, DC of Panchagarh Sabina Yeasmin, Police Super Yusuf Ali and others were present during the placing of wreaths.

District administration, Awami League (AL) its associate organisations ,educational institutions and government departments chalked out elaborate daylong programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.

A mourning procession was brought out from circuit house area which paraded the main thoroughfares of the town. Railways Minister Md. Nurul Islan Sujon led the procession as the chief guest.

A discussion meeting on Bangabandhu’s life was held at government auditorium hall room.

Jamalpur:

The National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed in the district in a befitting manner.

The day’s programme included placing of floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, rally, discussion meeting, distribution of food among destitute, screening of film and special prayer in mosque and other religious institutions.

In observance of the day, AL leaders and workers placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at party office in the town.

Manikganj:

The National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed here with due respect and solemnity.

The programmes of the day included hoisting of the national flag at half-mast, placing of floral wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Martyred Freedom Fighters Memorial here.

Rally, discussion on the life and works of Father of the Nation and distribution of prizes among the winners of various competitions, Quran khwani and special prayers and screening of documentary film on “Chironjib Mujib” and “Our Bangabandhu” were among the major programmes of the day.