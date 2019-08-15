National Mourning Day observed in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – The 44th National Mourning day and martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed here today in a befitting manner with due respect and solemnity.

Marking the day, local administration arranged several programmes including hoisting of national flags at half-mast at all government, non-government offices, educational institutions and non-government buildings.

Besides, local Shishu academy arranged recitation of poems, painting and essay competitions on ‘Dream of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and present Bangladesh’.

A mourning rally was brought out from DC office premises in the town around 9:00am which paraded main streets in the district town. Later, a discussion was held at the BD hall auditorium.

With Deputy Commissioner K. M. Kamruzzaan Salem in chair, Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Nur Kutubul Alo, Police Super Moniruzzaman, Chairman of Thakurgaon Zila Parisad and district AL General Secretary Sadek Kuraishi, among others, spoke.

Local government officials, politicians, freedom fighters and journalists joined the discussion.

Beside, district unit of AL organized day-long programmes including milad mahfil, distribution of food among destitute and discussion meeting.

Local administration, district unit of AL and its associate bodies placed floral wreaths at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpture on the occasion. Ramesh Chanra Sen, MP, was present at that time.