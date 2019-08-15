Hasan proposes constitution of “commission” to unmask 1975 plotters

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today proposed constitution of a commission to unmask the behind the scene plotters of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s assassination along with most of his family members 44 years ago.

“I firmly believe it is necessary to unmask those who blueprinted the plot of the August 15 carnage to be exposed to trial,” he told the newsmen after attending a national Mourning Day programme in the capital.

Hasan said he assumed that the people of the country also wanted constitution of a commission to unmask the plotters for the sake of the history.

Bangladesh Film Archives organised the discussion and a film exhibition marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation at its seminar hall in the capital.

Hasan said the killing of Bangabandhu was not mere “the assassination of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” and rather it was part of a conspiracy to kill Bangladesh as an independent nation.

“So, it is not possible to ensure justice by trying only those who killed Bangabandhu directly. To ensure justice, the masterminds of the assassination should be brought to justice,” he added.

The minister said the countrymen want to know who were behind the conspiracy and therefore “a commission should be constituted to unmask the culprits”.

“It now became a public demand,” said Hasan, also ruling Awami League’s Publicity and Publication Secretary.

He said just after returning home from Pakistani captivity, Bangabandhu devoted himself to build the nation but “the architect of independent Bangladesh could not materialise the dream”.

Hasan said Bangladesh would have become a developed nation like Singapore and Malaysia many years ago if Bangabandhu was alive.

He, however, said now the country is on the track of development under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Information Secretary Abdul Malek, Additional Secretary of the Information Minister Azharul Islam, Director General of the National Institute of Mass Communication Begum Shahin Islam, journalists Rafiquzzaman and Shyamol Sarker, and Bangladesh Film Director Association president Mushfiqur Rahman Guljer, among others, addressed the discussion with Bangladesh Film Archive director general Bidhan Chandra Karmaker in the chair.