Sheikh Kamal is the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh: Papon

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon today paid rich tribute to Sheikh Kamal, stating that the eldest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced modern sports here to give the country an identity in world sports arena.

Terming him as the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh, Papon said

Sheikh Kamal did everything possible for the country’s sports through the

Abahani and other organizations and paved the platform to raise the country’s flag high in various international events.

“He has immense contribution to introduce modern sports in the country for

which we got our identity in the sports world. He was the big pioneer, which

one can never deny,” Nazmul Hassan Papon said at a programme as the BCB

observed the National Mourning Day in remembrance of the 44th martyrdom

anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his

family.

To mark this Day, the BCB arranged a ‘feeding of the less privileged’ on

the Board’s Management Office premises, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket

Stadium, in Mirpur on Thursday.

“August is the month of mourning. Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was

killed with his family members on the day and the killers did not spare

Sheikh Mujib’s wife, Kamal Bhai, Jamal Bhai and even Bangabandhu’s youngest

son, Sheikh Russell on that day. Everyone knows what Bangabandhu’s

contribution is towards achieving independence and it is the responsibility

of everyone to observe the day of mourning. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is

also observing the day with great respect,” the BCB president said.

Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, found

his likings towards sports and cultural activities. The founder of country’s

popular club Abahani Limited, Kamal is the first sports organizer who

introduced modern equipment’s in country’s sports arena.

“He brought modern equipment for cricket and football games, something that

was beyond imagination at that time. He is the one who emphasized on modern

practices with modern equipment. That’s the legacy he created and we are

following it in this decade also,” he added.

Born in August 5, 1949, Kamal completed his matriculation from Shaheen

School, Dhaka in 1967 and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination from Dhaka

College in 1969. He was the General Secretary of the Chatro League in Dhaka

College. He practiced sitar at Chhayanaut, a school of music.

At the same time, he was involved in diverse cultural activities apart from

being a keen sportsman. Kamal was an organizer of the Mukti Bahini guerrilla

struggle in 1971. He received wartime commission in Bangladesh Army during

the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

“He was very cultural minded apart from being a sportsman. He was involved

with many things. The sad part for the nation is that we didn’t get him for

long time in sports due to those heinous killers. We are observing the day

from the BCB and Abahani Limited and I think every conscious citizen should

do it,” Papon concluded.