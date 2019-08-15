Sheikh Kamal is the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh: Papon

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon today paid rich tribute to Sheikh Kamal, stating that the eldest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced modern sports here to give the country an identity in world sports arena.
Terming him as the pioneer of modern sports in Bangladesh, Papon said
Sheikh Kamal did everything possible for the country’s sports through the
Abahani and other organizations and paved the platform to raise the country’s flag high in various international events.
“He has immense contribution to introduce modern sports in the country for
which we got our identity in the sports world. He was the big pioneer, which
one can never deny,” Nazmul Hassan Papon said at a programme as the BCB
observed the National Mourning Day in remembrance of the 44th martyrdom
anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his
family.
To mark this Day, the BCB arranged a ‘feeding of the less privileged’ on
the Board’s Management Office premises, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket
Stadium, in Mirpur on Thursday.
“August is the month of mourning. Our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu was
killed with his family members on the day and the killers did not spare
Sheikh Mujib’s wife, Kamal Bhai, Jamal Bhai and even Bangabandhu’s youngest
son, Sheikh Russell on that day. Everyone knows what Bangabandhu’s
contribution is towards achieving independence and it is the responsibility
of everyone to observe the day of mourning. The Bangladesh Cricket Board is
also observing the day with great respect,” the BCB president said.
Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, found
his likings towards sports and cultural activities. The founder of country’s
popular club Abahani Limited, Kamal is the first sports organizer who
introduced modern equipment’s in country’s sports arena.
“He brought modern equipment for cricket and football games, something that
was beyond imagination at that time. He is the one who emphasized on modern
practices with modern equipment. That’s the legacy he created and we are
following it in this decade also,” he added.
Born in August 5, 1949, Kamal completed his matriculation from Shaheen
School, Dhaka in 1967 and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination from Dhaka
College in 1969. He was the General Secretary of the Chatro League in Dhaka
College. He practiced sitar at Chhayanaut, a school of music.
At the same time, he was involved in diverse cultural activities apart from
being a keen sportsman. Kamal was an organizer of the Mukti Bahini guerrilla
struggle in 1971. He received wartime commission in Bangladesh Army during
the Liberation War of Bangladesh.
“He was very cultural minded apart from being a sportsman. He was involved
with many things. The sad part for the nation is that we didn’t get him for
long time in sports due to those heinous killers. We are observing the day
from the BCB and Abahani Limited and I think every conscious citizen should
do it,” Papon concluded.