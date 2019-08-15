Spinner Nayeem survives injury scare

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh team management has heaved a sigh of relief as young off-spinner Nayeem Hasan survived an injury scare and he is expected to be fit ahead of the upcoming one-off Test series against Afghanistan.

Nayeem, who was part of the BCB XI in the Dr (captain) K Thimmappiah

Memorial Tournament in India, received an injury on his right hand index

finger and it prevented him from bowling over 10 in the four-day matches.

However, the pain had reduced substantially afterwards as the cornea got

diminished and as a process it helped him return to bowling from the last one week.

“It was quite difficult to bowl over 10 overs in India as there was pain

in my finger but now I am quite okay,” Nayeem said today.

”I am bowling in the net for the last seven days and I am quite happy with

the way things are progressing at the moment,” he added.

The young off-spinner made a noteworthy Test debut picking up five wickets

against West Indies in 2018 and since then he is considered to be one in the

making for the future as a potential spinner.

It is expected that Bangladesh would announce a 35-member preliminary squad

soon for the upcoming international assignment at home involving a Test match

against Afghanistan and it will be followed by a T20 tri-nation involving

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan.