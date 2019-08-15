Women’s cricket team leaves country to earn ticket for World T20

DHAKA, August 15, 2019 (BSS) – With an aim to earn the ticket for the ICC

Women’s World T20 to be held in Australia in 2020, Bangladesh women’s cricket team left the country today.

The Tigress will firstly reach Netherlands as they are scheduled to play

four matches as part of their preparation here. Then they will travel to

Scotland on August 27 for the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019 scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 7 in Scotland.

Two finalists of the Qualifiers will progress to the ICC Women’s T20

World Cup-2020 in Australia. Bangladesh, who is the defending champions at

the qualifying tournament, will start their campaign against Papua New Guinea on the opening day on August 31.

The Women’s team so far took part in the World T20 three times in 2014,

2016 and 2018, but came up with abysmal performance with one victory to show in these three tournaments.

Especially, in the last tournament in 2018, Bangladesh’s female

cricketers’ performance was disappointing considering the fact that the

Women’s team came up to play the 2018 World T20 by winning the Asia Cup,

beating teams like India twice in group and final stages.

Bangladesh national women’s cricket team head coach Anju Jain said they

need to win more matches to make their presence felt and they are looking

forward to go in that direction from the upcoming ICC World Twenty20

qualifiers.

According to Anju, Tigress seemed to be more determined than before as

they are quite shocked with the way they played in the last edition of World

Cup and as a result they are keen to show their killing instinct from the

very beginning of their campaign.

”It’s disappointing the way we’ve played in the 2018 World Cup for sure

but I think that had worked into the girl’s mind also. Now they really want

to work harder than ever and that’s what we are doing this season,” Anju

told the reporters today.

Captain Salma Khatun was also quite confident that they would be able to

turn the table this time around.

“We are hopeful that we can become champions in Qualifiers again to make

the cut in the T20 World Cup. And this time we are determined of winning some

matches in the World Cup too. The girls are ready to materialise the dream,”

Salma said. Coach Anju Jain said they want to gain the confidence and

momentum by winning matches as much as it is possible. ”But until we start

winning more matches, it’s not going to solve the purpose for us. This year

the target is to win more number of games from the qualifying round. Our

first target is to qualify and then we’ll start again and go series by

series,” she added.

“It’s always good to play more international cricket, but our target is

now to qualify first then we will start progressing to the World Cup. In the

qualifier, we’ve to be at our best in all three departments and that’s what

we’ve been working on. Since T20 is an unpredictable format we won’t take any

side lightly and we’ll keep going with the same approach,” she added.

All-rounder Rumana Ahmed would not be able to play in the qualifiers due

to knee injury but they have got players to fill her void, according to Anju.

Bangladesh has recalled Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary and Shaila

Sharmin, giving the Salma Khatun-led squad a good mix of experience and

youth.

Murshida Khatun, 20, and Sobhana Mostary, 17, who last represented the

national side in May 2018 were drafted into the squad on the back of

promising performances against South Africa Emerging Players in a recent

series.

Shaila Sharmin, whose last appearance for the national side was in

February 2017, also impressed with the ball for the Bangladesh Emerging side

to earn a recall to the main side for the all-important tournament.

From the party that travelled to the Caribbean for the ICC Women’s T20

World Cup 2018, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal and Sharmin Akhter have been listed

as stand-by players alongside Suraiya Azmim.

Squad: Salma Khatun (captain), Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Nahida

Akter, Fargana Haque, Sanjida Islam, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Khadija Tul

Kubra, Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Shaila Sharmin, Nigar Sultana and

Shamima Sultana (wicket-keeper).