National Mourning Day observed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day-2019 and 44th

martyrdom anniversary of the Architect of Independence and Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed today in a befitting manner.

The district administration, Awami League (AL), its associate bodies,

educational institutions, government departments, socio-cultural and

professional organisations observed the day paying rich tribute to

Bangabandhu.

The programmes included hoisting of the national flag at half-mast in all

government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and educational institutions soon after sunrise.

Later, high officials of the divisional, district and police administrations,

politicians, different organisations, and departments and common people placed

wreaths at the Mural of Bangabandhu on Bangabandhu Square wearing black badges.

A one-minute silence was observed in front of the Mural of Bangabandhu and

special munajats were offered there seeking divine blessings for the departed

soul of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 carnage.

The district administration brought out a huge mourning procession with

participation of hundreds of common people, including Mayor of Rangpur

Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, high officials and local politicians.

The District Information Office screened documentary films on Bangabandhu,

his lifelong struggles and sacrifice for Independence and War of Liberation

at cinema halls and open places across the district.

Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar aired special programmes since morning

while local newspapers published special supplements on Bangabandhu.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy and other cultural organisations organised

competitions on drawing and essay writing for children in line with the

National Mourning Day focusing the life and works of Bangabandhu and true

national history.

The Islamic Foundation organised programmes including recitation from the

Holy Qur’an, Hamd, Na’at and Doa mahfil followed by a special discussion on

the life and works of Bangabandhu at its auditorium in the city.

Discussions on Bangabandhu were arranged in the schools, colleges,

madrashas and other institutions and milad mahfil and special munajats were

offered at religious institutions seeking divine blessings for the departed

soul of Bangabandhu and his family members.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam addressed the main discussion

arranged by the district administration at Town Hall auditorium as chief

guest with Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan in the chair.

Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya,

Acting Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Sufian, Police Super

Biplob Kumar Sarker, President of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi and its

General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, Office Secretary of district AL

Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, among others, addressed the discussion as special

guests.

Besides, the district, city and upazila units of Bangladesh Muktijoddha

Sangshad, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Rangpur City Corporation, Rangpur

Press Club, educational institutions and other organisations observed the day

through similar programmes.