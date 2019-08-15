National Mourning Day observed in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – The National Mourning Day-2019 and 44th
martyrdom anniversary of the Architect of Independence and Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was observed today in a befitting manner.
The district administration, Awami League (AL), its associate bodies,
educational institutions, government departments, socio-cultural and
professional organisations observed the day paying rich tribute to
Bangabandhu.
The programmes included hoisting of the national flag at half-mast in all
government, semi-government, autonomous, private buildings and educational institutions soon after sunrise.
Later, high officials of the divisional, district and police administrations,
politicians, different organisations, and departments and common people placed
wreaths at the Mural of Bangabandhu on Bangabandhu Square wearing black badges.
A one-minute silence was observed in front of the Mural of Bangabandhu and
special munajats were offered there seeking divine blessings for the departed
soul of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of August 15 carnage.
The district administration brought out a huge mourning procession with
participation of hundreds of common people, including Mayor of Rangpur
Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa, high officials and local politicians.
The District Information Office screened documentary films on Bangabandhu,
his lifelong struggles and sacrifice for Independence and War of Liberation
at cinema halls and open places across the district.
Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar aired special programmes since morning
while local newspapers published special supplements on Bangabandhu.
Bangladesh Shishu Academy and other cultural organisations organised
competitions on drawing and essay writing for children in line with the
National Mourning Day focusing the life and works of Bangabandhu and true
national history.
The Islamic Foundation organised programmes including recitation from the
Holy Qur’an, Hamd, Na’at and Doa mahfil followed by a special discussion on
the life and works of Bangabandhu at its auditorium in the city.
Discussions on Bangabandhu were arranged in the schools, colleges,
madrashas and other institutions and milad mahfil and special munajats were
offered at religious institutions seeking divine blessings for the departed
soul of Bangabandhu and his family members.
Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam addressed the main discussion
arranged by the district administration at Town Hall auditorium as chief
guest with Deputy Commissioner Asib Ahsan in the chair.
Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya,
Acting Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Sufian, Police Super
Biplob Kumar Sarker, President of city AL Shafiur Rahman Shafi and its
General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mandal, Office Secretary of district AL
Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, among others, addressed the discussion as special
guests.
Besides, the district, city and upazila units of Bangladesh Muktijoddha
Sangshad, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, Rangpur City Corporation, Rangpur
Press Club, educational institutions and other organisations observed the day
through similar programmes.