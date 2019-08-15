AL to hold discussion tomorrow marking the National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will hold a

discussion meeting at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at

4pm tomorrow in observance of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the

discussion meeting, said a party press release.

Political leaders and eminent intellectuals will take part in the

discussion.

AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul

Quader have requested leaders and activists of the party and its associate

bodies and members of different social and cultural organization to attend

the discussion meeting in time.