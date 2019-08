DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS)- The Divisional Referee Refresher Course is

scheduled to begin on Tuesday (August 20) in the city, sources from

Bangladesh Football Federation website said.

A total of 32 referees from eight divisions of the country will participate

in the course to be held from August 20 to 25.

The BFF will accept the applications of only two male referees under the

age of 25 from each district for the course.