Committee formed to investigate Lalbagh fire incident

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS)- A three-member investigation committee was

formed today to investigate the fire that took place at a polythene factory

in Lalbagh on Wednesday night.

The committee headed by Fire Service and Civil Defence’s Deputy Director

(Operation) Dilip Ghosh has been asked to submit its report within seven

working days, duty officer Ershad Hossain, Fire Service and Civil Defence

headquarters, told BSS.

The other two members of the committee are Assistant Commissioner

(Operation) Abdul Halim and Deputy Director (Posta zone) Newton Das.

A fire broke out at a polythene factory on Water Works Road in Posta area

around 10.45pm on Wednesday.

Sixteen firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 12.45am.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be known yet.