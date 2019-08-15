Australia bowl against England in second Ashes Test

LONDON, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bowl in the rain-delayed second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

After Wednesday’s first day was washed out without a ball bowled, Paine

was putting his faith in Australia’s pace attack to make early inroads into

England’s fallible top order.

“There’s been a bit of weather around. A shortened game, I think probably

the best way to win it is to take more wickets,” said Paine, who made his

Test debut at Lord’s in 2010, at the toss.

But with the sun breaking through blue skies,conditions for batting were

improving.

“We would probably looked to bowl first as well, but it might be a good

one (toss) to lose,” said England captain Joe Root.

“It looks a pretty good surface. It might be tricky this morning, but we

need to get through that and make a big first-innings total.”

England made two changes from the side that lost by 251 runs to Australia

in last week’s first Test at Edgbaston to go 1-0 down in the five-match

series.

World Cup-winning fast bowler Jofra Archer was given a Test debut after

James Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with

the calf injury that meant he only bowled four overs at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile left-arm spinner Jack Leach was recalled after England dropped

Moeen Ali following the off-spinner’s poor display with both bat and ball in

the first Test.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran was left out from England’s 12-man squad.

Australia had already announced their one change on Wednesday, with fast

bowler Josh Hazlewood coming in for his first match of this series after

fellow quick James Pattinson was left out.

– ‘Red for Ruth’ –

It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England.

In 17 of the last 19 Ashes campaigns, the team that has led 1-0 has won

the series.

The exceptions were in 1997 when Australia lost at Edgbaston, but won the

six-match series 3-2 and 2005 when England lost at Lord’s but won the five-

Test series 2-1.

Play will be extended to 98 overs per day, with the follow-on reduced to

within 150 runs rather than 200 now this is a four-day match.

On the last two occasions that an entire day’s play has been lost in a

Lord’s Test (first day, 2001 v Pakistan and first day, 2018 v India), the

match was still over within four days.

This match sees Pakistan’s Aleem Dar equal Steve Bucknor’s record of 128

Tests umpired.

Thursday also saw Lord’s turn red in support of the Ruth Strauss

Foundation — a lung cancer charity set up to honour the late wife of Andrew

Strauss, the former England captain and director of men’s cricket, who died

from the disease.

Fans have been asked to wear the colour and both teams will wear limited-

edition caps and shirts that will be auctioned off.

Teams

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler,

Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad,

Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith,

Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle,

Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)