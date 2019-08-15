National Mourning Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) -The National Mourning Day and the 44th
martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman was observed in this divisional city and its adjoining districts today
with due respect and solemnity.
The day was observed with a fresh vow to materialize the dreams of
Bangabandhu to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and to bring back the fugitive
convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute verdict of the murder case.
City unit of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations garlanded
the portrait of Bangabandhu paying rich tribute to him at the city unit
office.
Unit president and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman
Liton, Vice-president Shahin Akter Rainy and a good number of leaders and
workers were present on the occasion.
Afterwards, they took out a large mourning procession and paraded the main
city streets.
General Secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh Fazley Hossain Badsha,
MP, paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on his
party office premises in the city.
At 8:30 am, district judgeship, bar association and public prosecutors
jointly took out a mourning procession and paraded the district judge court
premises followed by a brief discussion. At 9:30 am, district administration
brought out a mourning procession from the premises of Shaheed AHM
Kamaruzzaman Central Zoo and Park. The rally ended at Shaheed AHM
Kamaruzzaman Zila Parishad Auditoriun where a discussion and Doa Mahfil was
held.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Divisional
Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hafiz Akter,
Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir and Superintendent
of Police Md Shahidullah addressed the meeting with Deputy Commissioner
Hamidul Haque in the chair.
Various government and non-government organisations, political parties,
socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions, including Rajshahi
University and RUET, observed the mournful day in a befitting manner. A large
number of people including government and non- government officials, freedom
fighters, political leaders and socio-cultural activists were present at the
meeting.
Local units of Bangladesh Awami League hoisted the party flags at half-
mast in the morning and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman.
Various organisations, including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, district unit
of Bangabandhu Parishad, Swadhinota Chikitsok and Ila Mitra Sangskritik
Sangha garlanded the portrait of Father of the Nation located on city bhaban
premises.
Marking the day, children artistes of Ila Mitra Sangha presented songs
highlighting the life and works of Bangabandhu.
Discussion on the life and works of Bangabandhu were also arranged at all
schools, colleges, madrasas and special milad mahfils and prayers are being
held at all religious institutions.
Improved diets were served to inmates of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital
and other hospitals, Rajshahi Central Jail, orphanages, Shishu paribars and
vagabond centres. Painting competition, essay writing, hamd and naat,
recitation of poems and discussion meetings focusing Bangabandhu and true
national history were arranged at the Shishu Academy.
The upazila administration and upazila units of AL and its front
organisations and Muktijoddha Sangsad have also adopted day-long programmes
to observe the day.