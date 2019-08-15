National Mourning Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) -The National Mourning Day and the 44th

martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman was observed in this divisional city and its adjoining districts today

with due respect and solemnity.

The day was observed with a fresh vow to materialize the dreams of

Bangabandhu to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ and to bring back the fugitive

convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute verdict of the murder case.

City unit of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organisations garlanded

the portrait of Bangabandhu paying rich tribute to him at the city unit

office.

Unit president and Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman

Liton, Vice-president Shahin Akter Rainy and a good number of leaders and

workers were present on the occasion.

Afterwards, they took out a large mourning procession and paraded the main

city streets.

General Secretary of Workers Party of Bangladesh Fazley Hossain Badsha,

MP, paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on his

party office premises in the city.

At 8:30 am, district judgeship, bar association and public prosecutors

jointly took out a mourning procession and paraded the district judge court

premises followed by a brief discussion. At 9:30 am, district administration

brought out a mourning procession from the premises of Shaheed AHM

Kamaruzzaman Central Zoo and Park. The rally ended at Shaheed AHM

Kamaruzzaman Zila Parishad Auditoriun where a discussion and Doa Mahfil was

held.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Divisional

Commissioner Nur-Ur-Rahman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hafiz Akter,

Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir and Superintendent

of Police Md Shahidullah addressed the meeting with Deputy Commissioner

Hamidul Haque in the chair.

Various government and non-government organisations, political parties,

socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions, including Rajshahi

University and RUET, observed the mournful day in a befitting manner. A large

number of people including government and non- government officials, freedom

fighters, political leaders and socio-cultural activists were present at the

meeting.

Local units of Bangladesh Awami League hoisted the party flags at half-

mast in the morning and placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman.

Various organisations, including Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, district unit

of Bangabandhu Parishad, Swadhinota Chikitsok and Ila Mitra Sangskritik

Sangha garlanded the portrait of Father of the Nation located on city bhaban

premises.

Marking the day, children artistes of Ila Mitra Sangha presented songs

highlighting the life and works of Bangabandhu.

Discussion on the life and works of Bangabandhu were also arranged at all

schools, colleges, madrasas and special milad mahfils and prayers are being

held at all religious institutions.

Improved diets were served to inmates of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

and other hospitals, Rajshahi Central Jail, orphanages, Shishu paribars and

vagabond centres. Painting competition, essay writing, hamd and naat,

recitation of poems and discussion meetings focusing Bangabandhu and true

national history were arranged at the Shishu Academy.

The upazila administration and upazila units of AL and its front

organisations and Muktijoddha Sangsad have also adopted day-long programmes

to observe the day.