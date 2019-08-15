RU pays rich tribute to Bangabandhu

RAJSHAHI, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi University (RU) authorities

observed the National Mourning Day and the 44th martyrdom anniversary of

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and

honour today.

The programmes include hoisting of national flags at half mast and black

flags, holding of black badges, mourning rally, placing of wreaths in front

of the portrait of Bangabandhu and offering special prayers.

High officials of the administration led by Vice-chancellor (in-charge)

Prof Chowdhury Jakaria took out a large mourning rally from the premises of

administrative building around 9am.

After parading some roads, the rally ended with garlanding the portrait of

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall.

Representatives from Rajshahi University Teachers Association, Bangabandhu

Parishad and the varsity-based different professional and socio-cultural

bodies also paid homage to the greatest son of Bengali nation.

Pro-VC Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha, Treasurer Prof Mustafizur Rahman Al-Arif,

Registrar Prof Abdul Bari and Students Adviser Prof Laila Arjuman Banu, among

others, were present.

In observance of the day, Rajshahi University School and Sheikh Russel

Model School arranged arts competition on life and works of Bangabandhu.