Fiery Kyrgios smashes racquets, tosses shoes in loss

CINCINNATI, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Nick Kyrgios stepped off court to

smash two racquets and toss his shoes to spectators Wednesday in a meltdown

during a second-round ATP Cincinnati Masters loss to Russia’s Karen

Khachanov.

Eighth-seeded Khachanov rallied for a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4) 6-2 victory

over the volatile Australian, but the final set was close to farce, with

Kyrgios engaged in a running dialogue with Irish chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

Kyrgios, who won his sixth career ATP singles crown two weeks ago in

Washington, also complained last week in Toronto in an apparent dispute as to

why he could not have a white towel during a match.

World number 27 Kyrgios, rarely far from controversy, was defaulted three

months ago after throwing a chair as he quit a match in Rome.

The latest iteration of the Kyrgios saga erupted after he lost the second

set to Khachanov.

Sitting in his chair at the pause, Kyrgios suddenly announced he was going

on a bathroom break, with Murphy telling him there was no time.

The Aussie walked anyway, carrying two racquets with him. Television

showed him going through a stadium door partly made of glass and smashing his

racquets before collecting them and walking back onto court.

All the while, he was nagging and occasionally cursing at Murphy.

Kyrgios calmly held his own at the start of the final set, producing a

hold which featured three aces.

But it was the ice-calm Khachanov who took advantage, breaking for 4-2 and

running out to a 5-2 margin.

Kyrgios, by now hardly in the match, double-faulted to hand over two match

points and served up another double after saving a first match point.

He refused to shake Murphy’s hand on the way off court and tossed his

shoes and other soft articles into the crowd and handing his broken racquets

to young fans before walking off.

At one point in the drama, Kyrgios stood at the back of the court,

wrapping his racquet grip, which Murphy kept telling him he was not ready.

Kyrgios told Khachanov to go ahead and serve, but the Russian declined

until all was in place on the Kyrgios side of the net.

Tournament supervisor Gerry Armstrong sat near the court, observing, but

was not called upon to make any ruling during the bizarre closing stages of

the evening.

Khachanov will play Frenchman Lucas Pouille in Thursday’s third round.