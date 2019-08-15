Fiery Kyrgios smashes racquets, tosses shoes in loss

CINCINNATI, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Nick Kyrgios stepped off court to
smash two racquets and toss his shoes to spectators Wednesday in a meltdown
during a second-round ATP Cincinnati Masters loss to Russia’s Karen
Khachanov.
Eighth-seeded Khachanov rallied for a 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4) 6-2 victory
over the volatile Australian, but the final set was close to farce, with
Kyrgios engaged in a running dialogue with Irish chair umpire Fergus Murphy.
Kyrgios, who won his sixth career ATP singles crown two weeks ago in
Washington, also complained last week in Toronto in an apparent dispute as to
why he could not have a white towel during a match.
World number 27 Kyrgios, rarely far from controversy, was defaulted three
months ago after throwing a chair as he quit a match in Rome.
The latest iteration of the Kyrgios saga erupted after he lost the second
set to Khachanov.
Sitting in his chair at the pause, Kyrgios suddenly announced he was going
on a bathroom break, with Murphy telling him there was no time.
The Aussie walked anyway, carrying two racquets with him. Television
showed him going through a stadium door partly made of glass and smashing his
racquets before collecting them and walking back onto court.
All the while, he was nagging and occasionally cursing at Murphy.
Kyrgios calmly held his own at the start of the final set, producing a
hold which featured three aces.
But it was the ice-calm Khachanov who took advantage, breaking for 4-2 and
running out to a 5-2 margin.
Kyrgios, by now hardly in the match, double-faulted to hand over two match
points and served up another double after saving a first match point.
He refused to shake Murphy’s hand on the way off court and tossed his
shoes and other soft articles into the crowd and handing his broken racquets
to young fans before walking off.
At one point in the drama, Kyrgios stood at the back of the court,
wrapping his racquet grip, which Murphy kept telling him he was not ready.
Kyrgios told Khachanov to go ahead and serve, but the Russian declined
until all was in place on the Kyrgios side of the net.
Tournament supervisor Gerry Armstrong sat near the court, observing, but
was not called upon to make any ruling during the bizarre closing stages of
the evening.
Khachanov will play Frenchman Lucas Pouille in Thursday’s third round.