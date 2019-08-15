DU observes National Mourning Day due solemnity

DHAKA, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) today
observed the National Mourning Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due solemnity.
The national flag, university and hall flags were hoisted at half-mast
atop all main buildings including halls of the university, said a DU press
release here today.
Senate and syndicate members, deans, provosts, proctors, chairpersons of
departments, directors of institutes and office heads gathered at the DU
Vice-Chancellor’s residence at 7 am and started journey towards the
Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 with a view to placing wreaths at
the portrait of the architect of Independence, the release added.
To mark the day, special prayers were held at all mosques after Zohr
prayers and ‘Upasanalaya’ on the campus.