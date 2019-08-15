PM pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

TUNGIPARA, Gopalganj, Aug 15, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
by placing a wreath at his mazar here this morning on the occasion of his
44th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.
After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for
some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the
independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the
dreadful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the three services gave a state
salute on the occasion, while bugle played the last post. Chiefs of the three
services were present at that time.
The premier then offered Fateha and joined a munajat at the mazar seeking
eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, Bangamata Begum
Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre.
Prayers were also offered seeking continued peace, progress and prosperity
of the nation.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League (AL)
Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed and Rashidul Alam,
its Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and
Muhammad Faruk Khan, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road
Transport and Bridges Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader,
Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal,
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Local Government Minister Tazul Islam,
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar, Jatiya
Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury Liton, AL Joint Secretaries Mahbub-
ul Alam Hanif, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries
AFM Bahauddin Nasaim and BM Mozammel Haque, State Minister for Shipping
Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque
Shamim, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury
Nowfel, former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Abul Hasnat Abdullah,
MP, Shahjahan Khan, MP, Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, Mirza Azam, MP, and Sheikh
Tanmoy, MP, and AL central leaders Advocate Afzal Hussain, Dr Abdus Sobhan
Golap, SM Kamal Hossain, Barrister Biplab Barua were present on the occasion,
among others.
Besides, PM’s Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tariq Ahmed Siddiq,
Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur
Rahman, Principal Coordinator on SDG Md Abul Kalam Azad, Inspector General of
Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, Information
Secretary Abdul Malek, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and high civil and
military officials were present.
Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the
AL president, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf of
the party.
The prime minister along with cabinet members, party leaders and workers
joined a milad and doa mahfil on the mazar premises marking the National
Mourning Day, organised by the cabinet division and Gopalganj district
administration.
Saima Wazed Hossain, daughter of the premier, was also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina arrived in Tungipara, the ancestral home of
Bangabandhu, by an Air Force helicopter after placing wreaths at the portrait
of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka as part of the national programmes
marking the National Mourning Day.
The prime minister also went to the Banani graveyard and spread flower
petals on the graves of the martyrs of August 15 carnage and offered fateha
and joined a munajat there.