President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu

DHAKA, August 15, 2019 (BSS ) – President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina today led the nation in paying homage to Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 44th anniversary of his

martyrdom.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage to the

architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of

Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32

in the capital this morning.

The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day.

As part of the state programme, the President and the Prime Minister laid

wreaths separately at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

After placing wreaths, the President and the Prime Minister stood in

solemn silence for some time showing respect to the great leader.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave state

salute at that time, while bugle played tune of grief and somber to the last

post.

Munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the

August 15 carnage.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, his three sons-

Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, and most of the family members

of three close relatives of Bangabandhu were killed in cold blood on August

15, 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.

Two daughters of Bangabandhu Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his sister

Sheikh Rehana could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at that

time.

Saima Wazed Hossain, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Speaker Dr

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, cabinet members,

Prime Minister’s advisors, chiefs of three services, senior leaders of Awami

League and 14-Party and senior government officials were present.

Later, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League,

flanked by party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader and senior leaders placed

wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the Awami League.

After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the Premier along with her daughter

Saima Wazed Hossain visited the historic residence of Bangabandhu at

Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed the world’s most barbaric carnage on

this day 44 years ago.

Sheikh Hasina stayed in the house, which has now been turned into

Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for some time.

From Dhanmondi, the Prime Minister later went to Banani Graveyard where

her mother Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh

Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of August 15 were laid to eternal

rest.

The Prime Minister placed floral wreaths and spread flower petals on their

graves.

She also offered Fateha and doa seeking eternal peace of the departed

souls of the martyrs of August 15.