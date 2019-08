DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Ministry of Information has asked all

television channels not to broadcast foreign television (TV) programmes like

foreign serials, foreign dubbed TV serials and uncensored movies without

permission.

The concerned ministry issued a letter in this regard today, said an

official release.

All television channels have been requested to follow the guidelines

formulated by the government for broadcasting the aforesaid TV programmes.