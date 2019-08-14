BCB to observe National Mourning Day tomorrow

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will observe

the National Mourning Day tomorrow (Thursday) in remembrance of the 44th

martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman and his family members.

To mark the day, the BCB will arrange a ‘feeding of the less privileged’ at

the Board’s Management Office premises at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket

Stadium in Mirpur tomorrow at about 1 pm, said a BCB press release.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon, the directors of the board, former and

current national players will be present during the programme, the release

added.