Rain halts West Indies v India ODI

PORT OF SPAIN, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rain interrupted play on Wednesday

with West Indies at eight without loss off 1.3 overs against India in the

third and final match of their One-Day International Series at the Queen’s

Park Oval in Trinidad.

Earlier West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat

first.

India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the 59-run win via the DLS

method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday. Rain forced the

abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.