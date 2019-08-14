Bangladesh going ahead following Bangabandhu’s foreign policy

By Mahfuza Jasmine

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign policy of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is very much relevant still now and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is maintaining diplomatic relations with the world following the policy.

“Friendship to all, malice to none is the foreign policy of Bangladesh after independence in 1971… It is still the guiding force in maintaining the diplomatic relations with the world,” said Foreign Minister AK Adbul Momen.

“It’s simple but so important. Still we feel the significance of this policy,” said Momen who worked at the planning ministry, local government ministry and several other ministries under Bangabandhu’s government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking ahead the country following the foreign policy of Bangabandhu and because of maintaining such a foreign policy, Bangladesh has no enmity with any other country, he said.

“I follow this policy and I feel what an excellent policy it is!” said the foreign minister.

He said Bangabandhu’s foreign policy had several principles-firstly: friendship to all, malice to none and secondly: Bangladesh is friend of all persecuted people in the world.

Recalling the famous remarks of Bangabandhu, “The world is divided into two camps– the oppressed and the oppressors. I am with the oppressed,” Momen said, adding that Bangabandhu had always worked for the oppressed people.

The foreign minister said Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina followed Bangabandhu’s footsteps by giving shelter to persecuted Rohingya people of Myanmar in Bangladesh.

“Because of the Bangabandhu’s such foreign policy, we get honor from many countries. A few countries can dislike us due to political reasons but like our moral and ethical standard,” he added.

Echoing the same views, international affairs analyst Mohammed Jamir said Bangladesh always stands by the oppressed people of the world. Bangladesh sympathetic mindset has been exposed through giving shelter to thousands of Rohingya people, he added.

Jamir said Bangabandhu’s direct involvement in his foreign policy had strengthened the bilateral ties with Russia, Eastern Europe, Non-Aligned

Movement (NAM) and commonwealth countries.

Because of Bangabandhu’s policy, he said Bangladesh stood beside Syria and Egypt during their war against Israel. Under the directives of bangabandhu, a medical team of armed forces and tea were sent from Bangladesh to help the Egyptian soldieries in Senai, recalled Jamir who also went to Egypt with the medical team.

Because of Bangabandhu’s farsighted and friendly policy, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and Syria had later cooperated Bangladesh to get the membership of Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC). The countries also stressed on inviting Bangladesh as independent state to join OIC Conference in Lahore, 1974. Jamir said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also following the path of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh now keep its head high before the world because of maintaining good relations with all countries, he observed.