President calls for materializing Bangabandhu’s dreams

DHAKA, August 14, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid has urged people to
devote them to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the nation mourns coinciding with the
44th anniversary of his martyrdom.
“On the National Mourning Day, let us translate our grief into strength
and devote ourselves to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by the Father of the
Nation,” the President said in a message on the eve of the National Mourning
Day.
He added: “With heavy heart, I pay my deep homage to Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law and
near and dear ones who embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.
President Hamid prayed to Almighty Allah for the salvation of the departed
souls.
Bangabandhu, he said, throughout his life, struggled for independence
along with people’s economic emancipation and dreamt of building ‘Sonar
Bangla’ (Golden Bangla) free from hunger and poverty.
The President said the August 15, 1975 is regarded as a disgraceful
chapter of the nation as such barbarous occurrences were rare in the world
history.
He said the assailants in connivance with anti-liberation forces killed
the nation’s undisputed leader and country’s founder along with his wife
Fazilatunnessa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel, and
some near and dear ones.
He said Bangabandhu was a visionary leader and the prime mover of
independence through a series of movements while all those were directed
towards attaining the right to self-determination.
Bangabandhu, he said, led the nation in all its struggles including the
1952 Language Movement, Juktafront Election in 1954, anti-Martial Law
campaign in 1958, Six-Point Movement in 1966, 1969 Mass Upsurge and the 1970
General Elections.
“The great leader uttered at the historic address delivered on 7 March in
1971 before a mammoth gathering at the then Race Course Maidan — The
struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is
a struggle for independence,” he said.
The president added “in fact, this was the true charter of Bangladesh
independence” and in line with this speech Bangabandhu finally declared
country’s independence on March 26, 1971 and the Bengalis achieved ultimate
victory through a nine-month-long armed struggle under his able leadership.
He said that for his outstanding contributions, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh
thus emerged as a unique symbol to the people of Bangladesh.
“Though the assassins killed Father of the Nation, they could not wipe out
the principle and ideals of this great man. I am confident that the name and
fame of Father of the Nation will remain ever shining in the mind of millions
of Bengalis so long as the country and its people will stay alive.” The
President added.
He said the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the Golden Jubilee
celebration of independence will be held on 2020 and 2021 respectively and
urged the countrymen to observe these two important occasions in a colourful
and a befitting manner.
“I hope our new generation will be able to know about the contributions of
Bangabandhu and the true history of our independence and they will devote
themselves for the sake of country and nation,” said the President.