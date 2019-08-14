President calls for materializing Bangabandhu’s dreams

DHAKA, August 14, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid has urged people to

devote them to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the nation mourns coinciding with the

44th anniversary of his martyrdom.

“On the National Mourning Day, let us translate our grief into strength

and devote ourselves to build ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by the Father of the

Nation,” the President said in a message on the eve of the National Mourning

Day.

He added: “With heavy heart, I pay my deep homage to Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law and

near and dear ones who embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.

President Hamid prayed to Almighty Allah for the salvation of the departed

souls.

Bangabandhu, he said, throughout his life, struggled for independence

along with people’s economic emancipation and dreamt of building ‘Sonar

Bangla’ (Golden Bangla) free from hunger and poverty.

The President said the August 15, 1975 is regarded as a disgraceful

chapter of the nation as such barbarous occurrences were rare in the world

history.

He said the assailants in connivance with anti-liberation forces killed

the nation’s undisputed leader and country’s founder along with his wife

Fazilatunnessa Mujib, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel, and

some near and dear ones.

He said Bangabandhu was a visionary leader and the prime mover of

independence through a series of movements while all those were directed

towards attaining the right to self-determination.

Bangabandhu, he said, led the nation in all its struggles including the

1952 Language Movement, Juktafront Election in 1954, anti-Martial Law

campaign in 1958, Six-Point Movement in 1966, 1969 Mass Upsurge and the 1970

General Elections.

“The great leader uttered at the historic address delivered on 7 March in

1971 before a mammoth gathering at the then Race Course Maidan — The

struggle this time is a struggle for emancipation, the struggle this time is

a struggle for independence,” he said.

The president added “in fact, this was the true charter of Bangladesh

independence” and in line with this speech Bangabandhu finally declared

country’s independence on March 26, 1971 and the Bengalis achieved ultimate

victory through a nine-month-long armed struggle under his able leadership.

He said that for his outstanding contributions, Bangabandhu and Bangladesh

thus emerged as a unique symbol to the people of Bangladesh.

“Though the assassins killed Father of the Nation, they could not wipe out

the principle and ideals of this great man. I am confident that the name and

fame of Father of the Nation will remain ever shining in the mind of millions

of Bengalis so long as the country and its people will stay alive.” The

President added.

He said the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the Golden Jubilee

celebration of independence will be held on 2020 and 2021 respectively and

urged the countrymen to observe these two important occasions in a colourful

and a befitting manner.

“I hope our new generation will be able to know about the contributions of

Bangabandhu and the true history of our independence and they will devote

themselves for the sake of country and nation,” said the President.