All preparations to observe National Mourning Day in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS)- All preparation has been completed to observe the National Mourning Day marking the 44th martydom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner here tomorrow.

Pogrammes of the day include hoisting the National flag half mast in all buildings, placing floral wreaths at the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Khulna Betar premises, discussion, milad and doa mahfil, food distribution among destitutes, screening documentary on Bangabandhu and lit up candle in front of Bangabandhu’s sculpture.

On the occasion prize will be distributed among the winners of the competition arranged by the district administration on essay wiring, art, and poem recitation.

Books show will be held at Umesh Chandra Public Library on Bangabandhu and War of Liberation.

Khulna district administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC), Khulna District Information Office, Islamic Foundation, Khulna Betar, Khulna University (KU), Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Divisional Museum and Archeology Department, Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Khulna WASA, and others social, cultural organisations and educational institutions will also observe separate programmes on the Mourning Day.

Meanwhile, Khulna city and district units of Awami League (AL) and its front organisations have also taken various programmes marking the National Mourning Day.

The programmes include hoisting of the national flag half-mast, party flag and black flag atop party offices, wearing of black badge, placing wreaths at the sculpture of Bangabandhu, mourning rally, playing of the historical speech on March 7, 1971 of Bangabandhu, discussion meeting, special prayer at mosques, temples, churches in the city for salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members.