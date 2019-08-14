Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to observe National Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has

taken up an elaborate programme to observe the National Mourning Day on

August 15, commemorating the 44th anniversary of the martyrdom of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On 15th August, 1975 Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all time, was

assassinated along with most members of his family at his Dhanmondi official

residence.

The programme will start in New Delhi mission by hoisting the national

flag of Bangladesh at half mast by High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali on the

chancery premises in the morning, said a press release received here today.

Messages from President Md. Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs

Shahriar Alam will be read out, followed by special prayers for Bangabandhu

and other martyred family members.

The programme also features placing wreaths at a makeshift portrait of

Bangabandhu.

A panel discussion on “Bangabandhu: The Architect of Bangladesh-India

Relation” will be held at Maitree Hall of the chancery in the afternoon,

added the release.

A documentary on the life and political career of the great leader will be

screened to wrap up the events.

However, the mission has published a special magazine edition called,

Bangabandhu Forever, to mark the day.