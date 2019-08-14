SC takes programme to observe Nat’l Mourning Day

DHAKA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – The Supreme Court (SC) has chalked out programmes to observe the 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day on August 15.

An apex court notice signed by Registrar General Dr Md Zakir Hossain said different programmes would be organized at the Supreme Court Auditorium. Judges of both the divisions, lawyers and employees of the court will join those programmes.

As part of the programmes, Khatme Quran would be held at 8 am, special munajat would be offered at 10.20 am and a daylong blood donation camp will begin at 10.30 am.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain will inaugurate the day’s programmes and all the employees have been urged to be present on the occasion.