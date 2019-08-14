Eid-ul-Azha celebrated amid enthusiasm in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival for the Muslim population, was celebrated here with due fervour, joy, enthusiasm, gaiety and solemnity.

In the Eid Day on Monday morning, streams of people rushed to the nearest eidgahs, mosques and open places to offer their Eid prayers.

Thousands of musallis at the end of Eidjamaats (congregations) offered special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The main Eid-ul-Azha jamaat (congregation) of Rajshahi city was held at Hazrat Shah Mukhdum (R) Central Eidgah at 8.00am. Muhtamim of Jameya Islamia Shahmukhdum Maulana Shahadat Ali conducted the Eid prayers.

Mayor of Rajshahi AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Dr Monsur Rahman, MP, senior divisional and district level officials including Divisional Commissioner Njur-Ur-Rahman and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque and other local elites offered their prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

The second and third largest congregations were held at Shaheb Bazar Zero Point and Tikapara Eidgah at the same time.

Some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Rajshahi University, RUET campus, Hatemkha, Stadium Ground, Shalbagan, Alif Lam Meem Bhata Eidgah, Police Line Parade Ground, Mohisbathan Eidgah Math and Upashahar Eidgah Moidan.

After the Eid congregations, the Muslim devotees sacrificed their beloved beasts in the name of Almighty Allah.

Around 150 other Eid-ul-Azha jamaats were held at traditional and temporary venues in Rajshahi metropolis.

Improved diets were served to the inmates of different hospitals, jails, ShishuParibars, orphanages and vagrant welfare centres in all districts on the occasion.

Thousands of people, especially children, poured in and around the city’s parks, historic places and other recreation centres including the bank of the river Padma to enjoy the Eid. Zia Shishu Park, Captain Monsur Ali Park and Central Park and Zoo drew huge crowd.

Children, young boys and girls wearing colourful dresses gathered these places where small makeshift shops were set up to sell different homemade foods and toys.

Eid gatherings of children and cultural functions were also held at different areas in the city.

Similar reports of Eid celebrations were received here from the districts of Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Bogra, Joypurhat, Sirajganj and Pabna in Rajshahi division.