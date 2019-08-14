All set to observe National Mourning Day in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – Elaborate programmes have been taken to observe the National Mourning Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and honour in the city tomorrow.

The day is scheduled to be observed with a fresh vow to materialize the dreams of Father of the Nation to build a “Sonar Bangla” and to bring back all the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu to execute their conviction.

Various government and non-government organisations including district administration, Rajshahi City Corporation, political parties, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions like Rajshahi University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology and Rajshahi Medical University chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

The day’s programmes will begin with hoisting of national flag and black flag at half-mast, placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders, offering special prayers and bringing out mourning processions.

The District Administration will organise a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil at the Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in observance of the day.

Discussion meetings on the life and works of Bangabandhu will be arranged at all schools, colleges, madrasah and special milad mahfils and prayers will be offered at all religious institutions.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi Central Jail, orphanages, shishu paribars and vagabond centres.

Besides, painting competitions, essay writings, Hamd and Nat, recitation of poems and discussion meetings focusing Bangabandhu and highlighting the true national history will be arranged at the Shishu Academy. Local units of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) and its front organizations will hoist the party flag at half-mast in the morning. They will also bring out mourning procession.

Different organisations including Sammilita SangskritikJote, district unit of Bangabandhu Parishad, Bangabandhu Prokoushali Parishad, Bangabandhu RUET Parishad and Ila Mitra Sangskritik Sangha will place wreath at portrait of Father of the Nation in city’s Bangabandhu Chattar.