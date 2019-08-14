440 flood affected families get TK 19.80 lakh in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 440 flood affected families of

two unions of Fulchhari upazila in the district got cash of TK 19,80,000 and

hygiene kit boxes from Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) on Saturday.

The cash money and hygiene kit boxes were distributed to the flood victims

of Fazlupur and Fulchhari unions of Fulchhari upazila here through the local

organization GUK with the financial support of international donor

organization Oxfam under the activity of Bangladesh Monsoon Flood Response-

2019.

A simple function was also held on the Fulchhari old Thana premises of the

district on Saturday afternoon.

Principal of Bonarpara University College Farhad Rabbi attended the

function and formally disbursed the cash and the kit boxes to 440 flood hit

families as the chief guest.

Each of them received TK 4500 and bucket, jug, soap, detergent powder,

oral saline and napkin as hygiene kits from the organization to mitigate

their sufferings during the post flood period.

Inspector (investigation) of the Thana Mashiur Rahman, coordinator of GUK

Aftab Hossain, programme manager Joya Prosad and local elite including

journalists were present on the occasion.

Chief executive of GUK Abdus Salam told the BSS that earlier, the

organization also disbursed cash of TK 67,50,000 and hygiene kit boxes to

1500 flood hit families of different unions of the district in cooperation

with UKAID last month.