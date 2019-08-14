440 flood affected families get TK 19.80 lakh in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Aug 14, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 440 flood affected families of
two unions of Fulchhari upazila in the district got cash of TK 19,80,000 and
hygiene kit boxes from Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) on Saturday.
The cash money and hygiene kit boxes were distributed to the flood victims
of Fazlupur and Fulchhari unions of Fulchhari upazila here through the local
organization GUK with the financial support of international donor
organization Oxfam under the activity of Bangladesh Monsoon Flood Response-
2019.
A simple function was also held on the Fulchhari old Thana premises of the
district on Saturday afternoon.
Principal of Bonarpara University College Farhad Rabbi attended the
function and formally disbursed the cash and the kit boxes to 440 flood hit
families as the chief guest.
Each of them received TK 4500 and bucket, jug, soap, detergent powder,
oral saline and napkin as hygiene kits from the organization to mitigate
their sufferings during the post flood period.
Inspector (investigation) of the Thana Mashiur Rahman, coordinator of GUK
Aftab Hossain, programme manager Joya Prosad and local elite including
journalists were present on the occasion.
Chief executive of GUK Abdus Salam told the BSS that earlier, the
organization also disbursed cash of TK 67,50,000 and hygiene kit boxes to
1500 flood hit families of different unions of the district in cooperation
with UKAID last month.