Govt decides to export rawhide for ensuring fair price

DHAKA, Aug 13, 2019 (BSS) – The government has decided to give permission to export rawhide for ensuring fair prices for the traders, said an official handout here today.

The handout, issued by commerce ministry, also sought cooperation of the traders to ensure the buy and sell of the rawhides at fair prices, fixed by the ministry.

It said, according to information, getting it from different sources, the rawhides are not being sold and bought at fixed prices. “The ministry is urging the traders related with the rawhide business to be more responsible,” the handout added.

It also urged the traders to preserve the rawhides maintaining proper system. The commerce ministry urged the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and other concerned officials to cooperate with the government on this issue.