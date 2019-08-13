Two drown in Jamuna, five missing

BOGURA, Aug 13, 2019 (BSS)- Two women drowned and five remained missing as a ferry boat capsized in the Jamuna river at Sariyakandi Upazila today.

Police Super Sabina Akter said the accident took place near Pukuria Char when the boat with 50 passengers sailed for Groyener Ghat of Kalitola from Manikdair ghat.

The boat sunk in the river being struck in the whirl of strong current at about 11 a.m., she said. Local people rescued 27 people while others swam ashore, police said.

The deceased women were identified as Jahura Khatun, 30, wife of Yusuf Ali of Koirakandi and Amena Begum, 58, wife of late Manser Ali of Manikdair of Chalubari union.

Police and a team of fire service and civil defence are continuing the rescue operation.