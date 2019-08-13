Eid-ul Azha celebrated in Khulna amid enthusiasm

KHULNA, Aug 13, 2019 (BSS)- The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest

religious festival for the Muslims, was celebrated in Khulna on Monday with

religious fervor, enthusiasm and solemnity.

On the Eid Day, streams of people rushed to the nearest eidgahs, mosques

and open places to offer their Eid prayers.

The main Eid congregation was held at Town Jame Mosque in the city at 8 am

while the second jamaat was held at 9 am at the same venue.

Divisional Commissioner of Khulna Md Lokman Hossain Mia, Deputy

Commissioner of Khulna Md Helal Hossain, city and district level officials

including leaders of the political parties, elite, professionals and people

from all strata joined the congregations.

Acting Khatib of the Town Jame Mosque Mowlana Abu Daud conducted the main

Eid prayer.

However, the other Eid jamaats were held at Court Jame Mosque, Lions School

and College Eidgah ground and Khalishpur Baitul Falah Eidgah ground in the

city.

Besides, Eid-ul-Azha prayers were also held on the premises of Khulna

University of Engineering and Technology (KUET), Khulna University (KU) and

city’s all 31 wards Jame Mosques and nine upazilas of the district.

Thousands of Muslim devotees offered special munajat seeking divine

blessings and peace of the departed souls, particularly their near and dear

ones, and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as

greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

After the Eid congregations, the Muslim devotees sacrificed their beloved

beasts at the premises of their houses and selected spots by the authorities

of KCC in the name of Almighty Allah.

Meanwhile, National flags were hoisted atop in all government, semi-

government, autonomous and private buildings. The main roads and islands of

the city were decorated with flags and festoons. KCC also erected gates

inscribed with ‘Eid Mubarak’ in front of all its Eidgah and wards.

A total of 1,046 Eid Jamaats were held at the traditional and temporary

venues in the city and district while same number of volunteer committees

were deployed for maintaining strict vigilance in and around of all Eid

Jamaats, said Md Helal Hossain, deputy commissioner of Khulna.

On the Eid day, special and improved diets were also served among the

inmates of the different hospitals, jails, Shishu Paribars, orphanages and

vagrant welfare centers of the city and district.

The police administration also chalked out adequate security measures and

the members of RAB, Ansar and other law enforcing agencies were deployed

everywhere for celebrating the festival in a peaceful way.

Thousands of people, especially children, poured in and around the city’s

parks, historic places and other recreation centres.