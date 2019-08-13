Japan ‘in the dark’ over S.Korea trade controls: minister

TOKYO, Aug 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Japan is “in the dark” as to why South

Korea has downgraded Tokyo’s trading status, its trade minister said Tuesday,

amid an intensifying trade war between the two neighbours and US allies.

South Korea on Monday created a new category of trading status for Japan,

with Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo saying it was “hard to work closely with a

country that frequently violates the basic rules.”

South Korea’s list of trade partners was divided into two groups, those who

are members of the world’s top four export control agreements and those who

are not.

But Seoul said Monday it had created a new category for countries that had

signed the four pacts “but operate an export control system that violates

international norms”.

Japan is the only country in the new category.

The move left officials in Tokyo bemused.

“After watching the South Korean press conference, we remain completely in

the dark as to the grounds on which it claims that Japan’s export control

system fails to comply with (international) principles,” tweeted Trade

Minister Hiroshige Seko on Tuesday.

Monday’s move is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat measures between the

two neighbours.

On July 4, Japan tightened its rules on awarding official export permits

for South Korea, meaning that screening applications could take up to 90

days.

Japan has also announced it will remove South Korea from a list of favoured

export partners from August 28.

South Korea quickly fired back, rescinding Japan’s favoured export partner

status and saying it would also review a military information agreement.

The dispute has raised concerns over the potential implications for their

security cooperation in the face of North Korean missile tests, and the

possible impact on global supply chains.

Despite mutual criticism over policies linked to wartime history, both

Japan and South Korea insist these measures have been introduced on national

security grounds.

South Korea is the fifth-largest importer of Japanese goods, while

petroleum products, iron and steel products, and electrical machinery

including semiconductors are the major South Korean imports to Japan,

according to finance ministry trade data.

“Although the de-listing does not come as a surprise, it nevertheless

illustrates that the bilateral tensions between Japan and South Korea show no

sign of abating,” said Tobias Harris, an expert at Teneo consultants, in a

note on Tuesday.