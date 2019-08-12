President for keeping clean houses, surroundings to prevent dengue

DHAKA, Aug 12, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked all concerned to inspire people to keep households and surroundings clean and put sacrificial animals’ wastes at proper places for preventing dengue as he hosted a reception on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Azha at Bangabhaban here.

“If you put wastes of sacrificial animals (qurbani) without scheduled places, it will help increase Aedes mosquitoes breeding . . . So keep houses and surroundings clean as your respective responsibilities,” he said while delivering his congratulatory speech on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festivals of the Muslims.

The head of the state said, “You have to keep in mind that anyone’s festivity should not become the pain for others” in society.

The Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated at the time when country is witnessing the outbreak of dengue infected patients, the President mentioned.

President Hamid hosted the reception for the people of all classes and professions, including distinguished people, senior politicians, higher-ranking government officials, foreign diplomats, religious personalities, academics, senior journalists and representatives of the business community.

Referring to suffering to recent flood victims at many places across the country in recent time, he urged affluent people to stand by the flood victims so that affected people are not deprived of getting Eid festivities.

Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), the president said, has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) as per the directive of Him.

“Qurbani (sacrifice) teaches people how to do sacrifice alongside to have patience. . . Being imbued with the spirit of patience and sacrificial mindset, we have to take lesson from the Eid-ul-Azha in a bid to establish peace and equity in society,” President Hamid said.

Noting that the Eid-ul-Azha teaches all to sacrifice and tolerance, Abdul Hamid said should exercise tolerance in their respective works and thoughts to establish peace and welfare in society.

“So don’t confine the joys of this Eid-ul-Azha to only matter of celebration. Try to reflect the lesson of sacrifice in your personal, social and national life and share the cheerfulness amongst all and create a pollution free environment”, the head of the state added.

Later the President also exchanged views with the guests and enquired about their wellbeing going round different corners at the Durbar Hall of the Presidential Palace where the invited guests were entertained with delicious and traditional recipes.

Chief Justice, ministers, advisors, Army and Navy chief, diplomats, Inspector of Police (IGP), prominent people, high civil and military officials joined the programme.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present there.